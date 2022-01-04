Kanye West starts work on his first sequel album

Los Angeles, Jan 4 Rapper Kanye West, who has officially change his name to Ye, has begun work on 'Donda 2', a direct follow-up to his 2021 certified gold album 'Donda'.

The development was confirmed by Steven Victor to Complex. Victor is currently the chief operating officer of G.O.O.D. Music, the record label founded by West in 2004. Victor is also senior vice president of A&R at Universal Music Group, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, 'Donda 2,'" Victor said.

If the project is completed, 'Donda 2' would mark the eleventh entry and the first sequel album in the rapper's discography. Details remain scant about the exact nature of the project.

With news of 'Donda 2' coming only months after the release of its predecessor, it may be advisable for fans to keep in mind Ye's notorious history of unreleased albums.

The artiste is known for being meticulous in his craft, unafraid to punt release dates to continue reworking his music and leave behind creative projects in favour of more promising ones.

'Donda' had a surprise release in August 2021 after a series of high-profile public listening events and last-minute delays.

The album almost immediately set a new record by reaching No. 1 on Apple Music's top albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. In its first full day of release, 'Donda' was streamed over 60 million times in the United States.

