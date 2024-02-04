Kanye West steps out in Jason Voorhees mask

Los Angeles, Feb 4 Rapper Kanye West chose a rather unusual way to step out -- unusual only for other people, not for Kanye, considering his antics.

The rapper stepped out with a Jason Voorhees mask following his tense altercation with a paparazzi, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Perhaps in an attempt to avoid another run-in with the paps, Kanye wore a white mask similar to the one worn by the character Jason Voorhees in the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the 46-year-old rapper donned the eerie look while stepping out in Los Angeles. He paired the mask with a black leather jacket and leather pants in a lighter shade of black.

Later on, he posted a picture of him and Bianca Censori holding up their phones with their lock screens lit up. Kanye's background showed off Bianca from her infamous Instagram photoshoot, in which she wore a tiny bra and leather corset. Meanwhile, Bianca's phone background features kanye wearing his Jason mask, indicating that perhaps this look is here to stay.

Kanye sported this Jason look following his exchange with a TMZ paparazzi. The rapper grabbed her phone and went on an angry rant after the journalist inquired about accusations that he has been "controlling" his wife Bianca.

She asked: "Hey Kanye, how you doing? It's good to see you. People want to know if Bianca has her free will, some people are saying you're controlling her.”

The comment didn't go down well with Kanye who is seen in footage looking directly at the reporter before snatching the smartphone out her hand. "Don't come asking me that dumb*** s***", he said. "I'm a person, bro.”

The rapper asked the reporter why they'd ask "some dumb*** disrespectful questions about my wife."

