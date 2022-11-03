Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia was reminded of her herself while watching 'Double XL'

Mumbai, Nov 3 Legendary Indian all-rounder and former skipper of the 1983 World Cup winning squad - Kapil Dev will be again seen in a cameo appearance after the sports drama '83'. This time in the upcoming film 'Double XL'.

Recently, a special screening of the 'Double XL', headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, was organised in Mumbai. Kapil Dev graced the event along with his wife Romi Bhatia. After the screening, Romi praised the film and spoke about the insensitive comments she received when she was about to get married to the cricketer.

Praising the actresses, she told them: "You girls have lived my life. When I met him, I was the size you girls portrayed on screen. When we got engaged people would say, 'he is marrying that aunty' (sic)."

The film talks about the issue of body shaming and how it negatively affects people and harms their self-esteem.

"I loved every minute of the film. I kept nudging him and saying aren't you reminded of me. The boys were brilliant. I have messaged half my group already that it's a must watch film. It's fabulous," she further mentioned.

Kapil Dev too was blown away with the film and gave it a standing ovation.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films, 'Double XL' is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema Production.

The film is dropping in theatres on November 4, 2022.

