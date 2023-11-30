Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo airline for poor service

actor Kapil Sharma on Wednesday hit out at commercial airline IndiGo over alleged delay and management of passengers, including those "on wheelchairs". Sharma took to social media to slam the country's biggest commercial airline and alleged they had been "lying lying and lying".The television celebrity has accused the airline of making passengers wait for nearly an hour in a shuttle bus and giving an excuse to passengers that the "pilot was stuck in traffic". Kapil Sharma also shared visuals of passengers having an argument with the airline ground staff, seeking to speak to a senior IndiGo official.

Dear IndiGo, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? really? we are supposed to take off by 8 pm and it’s 9:20, still, there is no pilot in the cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in Indigo again? Never," Kapil Sharma shared on X.Kapil Sharma tagged the airline's official handles on X, formerly Twitter, to his tweets and referred to his flight number as 6E 5149, a Mumbai-bound aircraft from Chennai. Its scheduled departure is 8:00 pm and estimated arrival in Mumbai is 9:55 pm. However, as per Google Flights, the estimated departure of IndiGo 6E 5149 has been delayed by four hours and the estimated departure now shows 12:10 am on November 30.He additionally posted another video where numerous passengers were seen inquiring about the flight delay, expressing their desire to witness some remedial action. However, all of them appeared visibly upset and frustrated over the prolonged delay.