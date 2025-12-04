Kapil Sharma Stuns in First-Ever Turbaned Romantic Look in ‘Ranjhe Nu Heer’ With Jubin Nautiyal’s Soulful Voice

Ranjhe Nu Heer is already being hailed as one of the most romantic songs of the year, bringing together heartfelt music, poetic lyrics and a visual that celebrates pure love. Featuring Kapil Sharma and Hira Warina, the song presents Kapil in a never-seen-before romantic avatar, complete with a striking turban look that adds a fresh, charming dimension to his screen presence. His chemistry with Hira Warina feels effortless, intense and beautifully matched, making the track visually as powerful as its melody.

The song is composed by DigV, whose dreamy, emotion-filled tune creates the perfect base for a timeless love story. Lavraj’s lyrical storytelling weaves deep feelings into every word, while Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful voice brings vulnerability, warmth and passion to the composition. Together, this trio has created

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 promises to raise the laughter quotient even higher than its predecessor. While the first film introduced audiences to Kapil’s hilariously tangled married life, the sequel takes the madness a notch up. This time, his character finds himself caught in a multicultural marital web, leading to situations that are not only funny but also full of unexpected emotions.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan under the banner of Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. Packed with humour, music, romance and family-friendly entertainment, the film is set to be one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of the year.