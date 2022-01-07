Kapil Sharma's colleague Teerthanand Rao tries to commit suicide

Tirthanand Rao, who has shared screen space with Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari, tried to take his life. Tirthanand consumed poison and decided to end his life on December 27. As soon as his neighbour came to know about the unfortunate event, they admitted him to a nearby hospital. He is currently recovering. The comedian told Aaj Tak that he took this step due to financial and personal problems. Teerthanand said he is in major debt and his family has also abandoned him. Therefore, he had no desire to live anymore.

He further revealed that his mother and brother live in the same complex as him but they do not visit him. Talking further, he told the channel that despite returning from the hospital, he's staying alone and how much worse could it get. Teerthanand also said that his wife remarried and his daughter is also married. Talking about his association with Kapil Sharma, he told the channel that Kapil had approached him for work during his rivalry with Sunil Grover. However, Teerthanand couldn't accept the offer as he was working on a Gujarati film.Now, he is planning to ask for work again from the comedian, as soon as he recovers.