Kapil Sharma's "I’m Not Done Yet" to release on Netflix on January 28

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his OTT debut on Netflix. He is going to perform as the standup comedian and the show's title is "I’m Not Done Yet"

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma shared the BTS video of himself and wrote “first standup special” on Instagram. In the video, Kapil is been seen introducing himself by saying “Hi this is Kapil Sharma and I'm from Amritsar and I'm done with my English. Thank you,”



He further says, “Comedy ko meine bhi kabhi seriously nahi liya kyunki humko lagta tha ki hasi mazak toh hum log waise he karte hain. Humari nature mein hai, hum Punjab wale hain hasi mazak karna achha lagta hai. Pata nahi tha ki is cheez ke paise bhi milte hain."

Kapil also talks about Nteflix, “Ek artist ko humesha andar se ek awazi aati hai ki I am not one yet, mujhe kuch karna hai. Ab karein kahan pe? So Netflix ne mujhe bada attract kiya. Yeh platform 190 deshon mein dekha jata hai. Inhone kaha ki hum tumhari story sunne mein bhoto interested hain. Meine kaha seriously? Yeh keh sakte hain aap ki yeh meri kahani hai, meri kahani mere style mein," Kapil said.

I’m Not Done Yet will release on Netflix on January 28.