Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 To Re-Release On January 9, Producer Ratan Jain Shares Excitement

Kapil Sharma and his unbeatable humour is back again to entertain you this New Year's as well with the return of family entertainer Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 in theatres on 9th January 2026. The much-awaited sequel opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases. Juggling not only three but four marriages and a web of confusion the makers are back again to keep the audiences glued to the screens and laugh their hearts out yet again.

Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 proved that sheer entertainment triumphs over numbers, captivating audiences with its trademark humour and infectious energy. Responding to the film’s sustained buzz, producer Mr. Ratan Jain is set to bring the mega family entertainer back in the theatres. Speaking about the same Produecr Ratan Jain shared," “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has always been made with families in mind with pure entertainment meant to be enjoyed together. The love, laughter, and positive word-of-mouth the film received reaffirmed our belief in its universal appeal. With audiences continuing to ask for more, we felt it was the right moment to bring the film back to theatres and give viewers another chance to experience its humour on the big screen. We’re delighted to return with a film that celebrates joy, laughter, and wholesome family entertainment.”

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production.For the unversed, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released on December 12. However, despite receiving mixed reviews, it failed to perform at the box office due to the Dhurandhar wave. The film initially opened on December 12 with a first-day collection of Rs 1.85 crore. As per Sacnilk, its total collection stood at Rs 11.9 crore until the second Monday.Previously, Kapil Sharma’s team issued an official statement and claimed that the film did not perform well because of its limited theatrical run: “Audiences were in for a nostalgic ride as Kapil Sharma brought back his much-loved entertainer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, with a much-awaited sequel. The film opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases."