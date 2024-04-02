Kapil Sharma's team wishes him 'best things in life' on b'day: 'Be unstoppable juggernaut'

Mumbai, April 2 As the stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma celebrates his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, the team of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' showered love on him, wishing him the best things in life.

Kapil, who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, rose to fame after winning the comedy reality TV show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2007. He then participated in 'Comedy Circus' in 2010, and went on to win six seasons of the show.

In 2013, Kapil launched his own show titled 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

The host and actor started 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in the year 2016.

On the occasion of his birthday, actress Archana Puran Singh, who is the permanent guest on the 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' shared a throwback selfie with the birthday boy.

The picture shows Archana wearing a black dress, and smiling for the cameras, as Kapil clicks a happy selfie.

She penned a long birthday note, saying, "192 countries ki bhashaon mein Happy birthday to you Kapil."

Archana further wrote 'Happy Birthday' in different languages, referring to their show which is being streamed on Netflix in 192 countries.

The post further read: " This was our FIRST selfie ever! Taken in 2015 when I came to your show for the very first time for 'Dolly Ki Doli' promotions. At the time, it was your show... today I can call it ours. With joy and pride. I have always wished only all the best things in life for you... health, happiness, love, joy and success. May the sun always shine on you and yours dearest 'Kaps'...Love you always... And may you always be the UNSTOPPABLE juggernaut in our world of laughter!"

Sunil Grover, who plays various characters in the comedy show like -- Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi, and Dhafli shared an AI photo with Kapil, and wrote: "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai. Lots of love."

Kiku Sharda wrote: "Have a blast brother!!! Wish you the best in life."

Suniel Shetty posted a picture with Kapil from one of the episodes of the show and wrote: "Kappiillll Paaa…happy birthday. So happy to see back on screen. You continue to make the world a happier place, one punchline at a time! God bless…Keep shining @KapilSharmaK9."

Kapil is also known for movies like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Firangi', and 'Zwigato'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor