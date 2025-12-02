Mumbai, Dec 2 Amidst this growing social media and paparazzi culture, it is extremely crucial to keep an eye on what's truly important. Keeping this in view, Karan Johar decided to take a pause for the cause and ask himself a pertinent question as a filmmaker.

The director pointed out that while most celebrities have been reduced to mere social media reels, clickbait headlines, and paparazzi spotting, it is time that one shifts their focus from the smartphone screen to the screen that counts - the silver screen.

Excited to create good cinema in the future, KJo wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Are we reduced to a reel? Are we just a clickbait headline? Are we just a paparazzi spotting? Are we all complicit??? Yes we are ! Let's make movies... let's tell stories...let's go back to the only screen that matters! The silver screen! The smart phone screen can wait...(sic)."

However, he added, "Disclaimer: this is midnight musing..done whilst feeling a bout of nausea whilst doom scrolling."

It must be noted that Karan himself is extremely active on social media and loves to share every aspect of his life with his InstaFam.

On Sunday, KJo used social media to reveal his new found love.

He took to his Instagram Stories and shared a light-hearted post, referring to ChatGPT as his “new lover.”

Karan hinted that he was initially unsure about using AI but has now grown quite fond of it, all the while hoping that it’s not “ek tarfa pyar".

“Chat GPT is my new lover… I took a while to warm upto this force… now I am in love! Deeply…I hope it’s not ek tarfa pyar I want chat GPT to love me back…." KJo's post read.

