Karan Johar Gets Onboard for JR NTR's 'Devara'

The highly anticipated movie 'Devara' featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr.NTR is set to release on Dussehra. The shoot of this movie is under process. The cherry on the cake is that top Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar along with Anil Thadani’s AA Films will release Devara’s Hindi version across the circles of North India. Official announcement is made by team for the same. NTR and Koratala Siva are spotted with Karan Johar and Anil Thadani in the released picture which has gone viral on social media.

With this movie Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making Tollywood debut. Massive sets are being constructed for the film which will have a high dose of VFX work. This movie will be released in two parts. Anirudh is scoring the music and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of the lead antagonist.

J.R NTR fans are waiting for this movie as this happens to be the next film of NTR after RRR and is helmed by Koratala Siva.