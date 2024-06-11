Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra launch Usha Kakade's production house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently unveiled the logo of the production house, Usha Kakade Productions, spearheaded by Usha Kakade, a social activist.

Speaking at the occasion, Karan said, "I am extremely excited to see what Usha Kakade Productions has in store for us. Usha will always have my support, and I am sure Usha Kakade Productions is going to be a tremendous success."

Manish also applauded Usha Kakade over her foray into film production.

"I am absolutely looking forward to Usha's new venture. Just like in all other areas, Usha under her banner Usha Kakade Productions is going to win all hearts," Manish said.

The first Marathi movie under the Usha Kakade Productions banner, titled 'Vicky - Full Of Love' was also announced at the event, which was held in Mumbai.

The film stars Heymal Ingley and Sumedh Mudhalkar. Tejpal Jayant Wagh has come on board to direct the project.

In her address, Kakade expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries present. She underscored the importance of this new chapter in her life and her excitement about the potential of her production house to create inspiring and thought-provoking content.

"I am thrilled to kickstart this venture and embark on a new journey as a producer. I am confident it will be successful with the blessings and good wishes of Karan Johar," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor