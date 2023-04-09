Karan Johar reacts to allegations of trying to destroy Priyanka Chopra's career

Karan Johar has recently come under fire on social media for allegedly damaging the careers of two leading actresses in the Hindi film business, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a Hindi poem changing some words for the situation.

While Karan did not name anyone in the post, his statement has come after Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and writer-editor Apurva Asrani reacted to his comments on a panel back in 2016. In the video, from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, Karan was on stage with actor Anushka Sharma, when he said that he ‘wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ when Aditya Chopra showed him her picture and he asked Aditya to not sign her. His statement went viral on the internet and Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking a dig at the producer, said that he only has one work to do.

This backlash came after Priyanka Chopra opened up about being cornered in Bollywood and deciding to pursue her career in the USA. It was believed that Priyanka and Karan did not have cordial relations and he was one the persons who cornered the actor. However, at the NMACC Gala, Karan and Priyanka were seen greeting each other warmly.On the work front, Karan Johar is set to make his comeback as a director with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.