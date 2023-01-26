Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan 'went nowhere, waited for right time to rule', hails Pathaan

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also Shah Rukh Khan’s closest friend, took to his social media to celebrate the box office success of Pathaan. Karan on Wednesday penned a long note and also praised the film’s director Siddharth Anand, the cast members including SRK, Deepika and John Abraham, and ‘invisible’ producer Aditya Chopra.

Sharing the film’s poster, Karan wrote, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! (sic)”

He also added, “Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went nowhere he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai.