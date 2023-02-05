Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor reach Jaisalmer ahead of Sid-Kiara's speculated wedding

Just a day left for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's speculated wedding. Many guests arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday to participate in the celebrations.

Guests were greeted warmly upon arrival, with 'Dhols' and traditional folk music performances. Check out the photos.

Later, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were also clicked at Jaisalmer airport.

Karan Johar is very close to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Karan launched Sidharth in his directorial 'Student Of the Year' and the two share a close bond. Shahid, on the other hand, is quite close to Kiara. The duo was seen in the blockbuster film 'Kabir Singh' together.

Talking about the alleged wedding, Kiara was spotted at Jaisalmer airport with designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday morning, while Sidharth arrived late in the evening.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

The wedding is reportedly taking place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor