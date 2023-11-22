Karan Johar to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan after Dostana feud

A year after their public fallout Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have roped in Kartik Aaryan, for a war drama to be produced by Ekta Kapoor. On the occasion of Kartik's 33rd birthday, the official social media handles of Dharma Productions announced its new collaboration with the actor. The Instagram caption stated, “Lights, camera and… surprise! (clap board emoji) We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned!”

Karan Johar also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the announcement with this caption, “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies and @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!”He also wished Kartik on his birthday. “Kartik, happy birthday to you… may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen (red heart emojis),” Karan wrote.

Kartik also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the announcement. He wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life 🇮🇳 a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor (cracker emoji).” Kartik was initially signed as the lead in Colin D'Cunha's romantic comedy Dostana 2, the sequel to Tarun Mansukhani's 2008 blockbuster Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra. Backed by Dharma Productions, Dostana 2 also starred Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.However, owing to some conflict on the sets of the film, Dostana 2 was shelved. While both Kartik and Karan chose to maintain a dignified silence on the same, Dharma said that the film would be recast and reshot.Kartik has collaborated with Ekta on the Disney+ Hotstar thriller Freddy last year. While it's his maiden collaboration with Sandeep Modi, he has worked with the filmmaker's close associate Ram Madhvani on Netflix India's newsroom thriller Dhamaka last year. Kartik will also be seen in Chandu Champion.