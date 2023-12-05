Karan Johar wishes "BFF for 30 years" Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for his "BFF for 30 years" designer Manish Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, KJo shared a throwback picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday to my BFF for 30 years!!! Love you Manish!! Is positivity and sheer joy of living a life to its fullest had a face it would yours !!! With that jawline that can slice bread! A botox-free face that looks this young needs a museum of its own! Love you so much."

Malhotra has added another feather to his hat as he announced his debut as a producer with his production house 'Stage 5'.

Malhotra's first production venture is 'Bun Tikki' which stars veteran star Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in the lead roles.

Bun Tikki stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

Apart from Karan, several other B-town celebs like Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Bhumi Pednekar among others extended heartfelt wishes.

Talking about Karan's work front, his directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles received positive reviews from the fans.

He could be currently seen hosting his popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan 8' which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

