Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 7 to premiere on the 7th of July

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who's gearing up for the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan, has revealed that his controversial chat show, will air from 7th July on Disney Plus Hotstar. Karan Johar recently joined Anupama Chopra on Film Companion for a fun chat. This is when the director-producer talked about the upcoming season of his chat show. Karan expressed how that he is not breaking any boundaries with the show and that it should be viewed as a fun talk show, because of which it’s everybody’s guilty pleasure. He dubbed it the ‘quintessential cringe binge’, as he explained, “You make cringe but you will still watch it.” When Anupama excitedly said that she can’t wait to watch it, Karan promptly revealed the date of the premiere as he said, “I look forward to showing it to you on the 7th of July.”

Earlier, Karan shocked everyone as he put up a post on his Instagram space announcing that there won’t be any seventh season of KWK. Taking to his social media handles, Karan Johar wrote, ‘Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning…’ Sharing this note, KJo captioned it as ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT’. Fans immediately took to his comments section and expressed their sadness. Later, to fans’ relief, he clarified that the show won’t be airing on the television screens and that instead, it will be a direct to digital premiere on a streaming platform. Well, the shoot for the new episodes is already underway, and it would be exciting to watch the stars bring out their fun and candid sides on the 'koffee' couch. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar has donned the director’s hat for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after almost 7 years. This film will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from them, you will also get to see veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

