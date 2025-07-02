Karan Kundrra Responds to Accusations of Faking Romance With Tejasswi Prakash and Cheating on Ex-Girlfriend, Says 'Tumhari Dal Gall Nahi Rahi'

Not only professionally but Karan Kundra is currently making headlines due to his personal life. He is quite open about his relationship. currently he is dating Nagin actress Tejasswi Prakash whom he met during Bigg Boss in 2021. They are pretty open about their social media and often are in news for their PDA. Recently many videos and articles calming Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra's relationship surface on social media where they have said that their relationship is fake and Shady. They also accused him of cheating on his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. Karan Kundra has now addressed that these allegation in his recent Instagram story.

While responding to accusation Karan on Wednesday posted a collage of screenshots which accused his relationship with Tejasswi fake and wrote you must put extra efforts this fake allegation are not working. The post read,"Thoda aur paisa lagao mere shubh chintakon, dal gali nahi tumhari." While replying to trollers on X he wrote, "Thinking of setting up a gofundme for these people bechare low budget pages ko hi pay kar pa rahein hain.. #sad." He further clarified that these are not media pages but random YouTube channels spreading false narratives purely for money. "Correction.. these are not media pages.. these pages do this for money," added Kundrra.

Karan denied rumors of marrying Tejasswi on Netflix's "Dubai Bling." He tweeted his frustration with tabloids falsely reporting his engagement and marriage plans, suggesting they contact him or his agent for confirmation. He jokingly requested to announce his own milestones, including marriage, engagement, or even a midlife crisis.

Karan wrote, "Dear new age tabloids I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai.. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers and it’s all about that these days apparently but to most of you me or my agent are just a phone call away.. why don’t you just call and confirm? Abhi thoda zyaada ho ra hai nai Meri shaadi/engagement/roka/bacha/breakup/midlife crisis mein khud announce kar loon please".

On the work front, Karan is currently seen on the cooking-reality show Laughter Chefs season 2.