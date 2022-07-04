Karan Malhotra: 'Shamshera' trailer isn't TMI, more in store for audience

Mumbai, July 4 While the spectacle and the casting of two big Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt have amped up the excitement about the upcoming 'Shamshera', the trailer has also given away almost the entire storyline. Is is a case of TMI (Too much information)?

The story of the film is set in the 18th century in a desert village and is about a warrior tribe. It is the story of how Shamshera transformed from a prisoner to a fighter who is demanding the freedom of his tribe from the British government. Ranbir appears in a double role in the narrative as the father and son, while Sanjay plays a police officer, serving the British, named Shuddh Singh.

In conversation with , Karan shares the reason behind making such a trailer and assures that the audience has more to be surprised once they go to the theatre to watch the film.

Karan told : "I do not think that the trailer of 'Shamsera' is TMI because we really have a lot more to offer to our audience. The film offers an experiential watch for which you have to go to the theatre and watch the canvas really. Whether it is Sanjay sir and Ranbir, they really are larger than life. even though the audience gets a glimpse of the storyline, they do not know the emotional contradictions, drama and actions behind it.

"As a filmmaker, I believe that the idea behind making a trailer is to entice the audience. We have done just that with our trailer."

The director has worked with Sanjay Dutt in his debut film titled 'Agnipath', but this is the first time he has worked with Ranbir.

Sharing his experience of working with both of them, Karan said: "Ranbir, we can say is really gifted. We all know his excellence as an actor, he already has shown the power of his craft but what makes me admire him is his dedication. He is one of those actors on set who does not make his presence felt when he is off-camera.

"There are no tantrums and baggage of stardom he carries or even shows his method of acting. He does not show his effort. But at the end of the day after the shot, when I would check the footage, I see the magic he has done quite silently. He is gifted really."

Karan concluded by adding: "Sanjay sir on the other hand is very warmhearted and flamboyant. He is a director's actor and has discussions on how to make the scene better. But off-camera there is a party going on all the time.

"Sir would know the name of every crew member, junior artists and they have their one-on-one equation with their Sanju baba. He would entertain us all the time even though we had a difficult shooting because of the scale and multiple action sequences in the film."

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner, the 'Shamshera' star cast also include Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. It releases on July 22.

