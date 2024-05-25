Karan Mehra describes title of new show 'Pukaar-Dil se Dil Tak' as call of a wolf pack

Mumbai, May 25 Actor Karan V Mehra, who plays Gautam in 'Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak', shared insights into his character, describing it as thoroughly positive, saying he loves the title of the show, which is the calling voice of the wolf pack family, which got separated after an accident.

Despite having a brief role, Karan said that he loved shooting for the show.

Talking about his role, he said: "My character’s name is Gautam Rathod, who is the CEO of a big company run by the Maheshwari family. My part sadly ends in the first episode as I get killed in an accident."

"The show revolves around family love and the values that are of paramount importance. A small family unit of two daughters and a husband and wife get separated due to someone’s sinister ulterior motive, and then the struggle of them coming back together," he said.

Karan further said: "I love the title of the show too. It’s the calling voice of the wolf pack family which got separated after an accident. Apart from being an out-and-out positive character, which I have not done in a while, the storyline and the team associated with it, also the channel, which always has its makers experimenting and creating something new."

Produced by LSD Studio, the show is all set to air from May 27 on Sony.

