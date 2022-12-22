Karan Tacker remembers first day of donning police uniform on 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' sets

Actor Karan Tacker, is currently flying high on the success of his recently released crime thriller series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'.

On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram account and shared a behind-the-lens picture from the sets of the series which he captioned, "If you're happy and you know it 'Clap' your hand!This day will forever be special, cause this day, I put on my uniform for the 1st time !!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cma4tK7BKDo/

In the picture, Karan could be seen dressed up as a cop with the clapboard in his hand.

Helmed by acclaimed director Neeraj Pandey, the series documents the story of the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law -- one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright IPS officer, Amit Lodha.

Apart from Karan, the series also stars Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das in prominent roles.

Soon after Karan shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"Marvelous performance in the web series," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Superb you always rocking nd in cop you did fab job I always wish kt you play character you did so nicely nd grt job as amit lodha"

Previously, Karan received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the action thriller series 'Special Ops', opposite Kay Kay Menon.

Meanwhile, Neeraj has announced his next film with actor Ajay Devgn, which will hit the big screen in June 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor