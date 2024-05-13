Kareena, Ananya send heartfelt birthday wishes for director Punit Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : On director Punit Malhotra's birthday on Monday, his close friends from the film industry penned heartfelt messages for him on social media.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Story and dropped a cool picture with Punit.

"Happy Birthday sirrrr. You are the best (rainbow emoji and red heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

Kareena has worked with Punit in 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', which also stars Imran Khan in the lead role.

Punit also received a sweet birthday wish from actor Ananya Panday.

Sharing BTS pictures from 'Student of the Year 2', Ananya took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday P !! Keep looking at your favourite actor like you are in this photo. Love you always."

Wishing Punit on his birthday, filmmaker Farah Khan dropped a fun video of the director and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Punit man of many contradictions (laughing emoji)."

Punit started out as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and has worked on Hansal Mehta's Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? (2002) and Tarun Mansukhani's Dostana (2008). He has previously worked with Shah Rukh while assisting on the films Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Paheli (2005).

He made his directorial debut with I Hate Luv Storys (2010) starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan. His second film was Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) starring Kareena and Imran Khan.

In 2019, he directed 'Student of the Year 2'. Student Of The Year tells the story of the new batch of students of the prestigious Saint Teresa's College including Rohan (Tiger), Shreya (Ananya) and Mia (Tara), and their race to win the coveted Student Of The Year trophy. Tara and Ananya made their Bollywood debut with 'Student of The Year'.

'Original' student Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with the first installment of the franchise, is returning in a special number titled The Hook-Up Song in Student Of The Year 2.

However, Punit's version of 'Student of the Year' failed to impress the audience. The film tanked at the box office.

Recently, he collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram today, Punit shared a monochrome photo with Shah Rukh. He also penned a sweet note for the superstar.

Punit's caption read, "There are days that make it all worth it. Just to be on set with the man... the charm, the charisma, the humility and the love is unmatchable! Thank you @iamsrk sir for all that you do and for being so gracious @dharma2pointo."

In his post, Punit did not share details about the project for which he has teamed up with SRK. It can either be a movie or an ad film since the filmmaker also tagged Dharma 2.0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor