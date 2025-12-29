Kareena Kapoor always has food on her mind & her latest post is proof

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Kareena Kapoor always has food on her mind, and her latest social media post confirms the same.

Bebo took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a stunning photo of herself with pouted lips and black sunglasses.

However, it was the caption that caught everyone's attention. She admitted that just like any true foodie, she already started thinking about dinner while just having finished her lunch.

"Finished lunch dreaming of dinner", she penned the caption.

However, this is not the first time that Kareena has opened up about her immense love for food.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram and posted a video of Kareena relishing a samosa during her son Taimur's annual day function at school.

In the clip, KJo disclosed to all the Bebo fans that while they were under the impression that the actress was on a diet, she had been caught eating a samosa.

“This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa. For all you people who think that she's on a diet, this is what she's eating – a big samosa!," he added.

Karan also jockingly called Kareena a ‘Carby Doll’, referring to the amount of carbohydrates a single Samosa contains.

“I'm proud of you, Bebo. I'm proud of you. Yosociau're a carby doll. I love it,” added Karan

Caught off guard, Kareena revealed that she is not on any diet at the moment.

Work-wise, Bebo has wrapped up the shoot for her forthcoming investigative crime-thriller "Daayra". Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the much-awaited project will also have Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead.

Sharing the update on social media, makers, Junglee Pictures dropped a picture of Kareena, Prithviraj, and Meghna smiling at the camera.

“#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026,” they captioned the post.

