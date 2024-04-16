Kareena Kapoor calls Diljit Dosanjh's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' performance as 'Divine'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 : Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a shout-out to her 'Crew' co-star Diljit Dosanjh for his performance in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and called it 'Divine'.

Sharing the collage of Diljit and Parineeti's scenes from the film on her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, 'Divine'.

Not only Kareena but her brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu lauded 'Amar Singh Chamkila' team.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram stories, Kunal penned a long message, "Uff!!! What a film. @imtiazaliofficial thank you for making this one exactly the way you did. It lingers within long after you have watched it."

He continued, "@parineetichopra I'm so proud of you my friend. Kya kaam kiya hai. Thank you for making this incredible film @netflix_in. @diljitdosanjh paaji don't even know what to say about you. You are a supernova and you shine brightest as Chamkila. What a performance and that voice is just something else."

Kunal ended note by saying, "The entire team of chamkila Take a bow you guys should be so proud of this one."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix starting April 12.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

