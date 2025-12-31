Kareena Kapoor gives fans peek into family getaway, says she "finally got Saif to pose"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken time out from her busy work schedule to spend some fun time abroad with her family.

Ever since her vacation began, Bebo has been sharing glimpses from her getaway to give fans a look at her relaxed days away from the spotlight.

On Tuesday, Kareena posted a picture of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, enjoying a snowy day. The photo showed Saif sitting on a cable chair with snow all around him. He looked calm and happy as he made a victory sign with his fingers against the white background.

While sharing the picture, Kareena added a light-hearted note about finally getting Saif to pose for a photo. Referring to how hard it can be to get a perfect shot, she wrote, "Finally got him to pose, and this is what I could manage."

On the work front, Kareena has recently wrapped up filming for 'Daayra,' an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a theatrical release in 2026. Daayra explores how a single disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release.

As explained by the National Award-winning filmmaker, 'Daayra' tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions. With filming now complete, the film has entered the post-production phase. The makers are looking forward to its theatrical release in 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor