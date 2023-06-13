Kareena Kapoor is obsessed with husband Saif Ali Khan's "good looks"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan can't take her eyes off from the "good looks" of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena took to Instagram stories and dropped a stunning picture of Saif.

In the picture, Saif can be seen posing in a casual t-shirt and joggers that he paired with sports shoes and pair of sunglasses while sitting on the stairs of Vanity van.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Good looks, Good looks and Good looks."

Kareena and Saif have worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003) and 'Omkara' (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush'.

He will also be seen in Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Star-Lord'.

Trailer for the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord was recently unveiled.

The cast assembled for Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero. The first season, Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, 2023, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel's Wastelanders series, which will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel's Wastelanders, will be released at a later date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor