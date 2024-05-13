Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Adorable Kiss Caught on Camera, Netizens React (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Nawab Saif Alia khan on 12 October 2012. Its 11 years since their marriage and love between them is aging like a wine. It is blooming day by day. the couple was recently spotted outside their residence having aww worthy moment, video of which has gone viral on social media.

In viral video Kareena Kapoor Khan and saif were seen discussing something later on while leaving Kareena held saif arm and placed a kissing on lips before two went to their cars. This video posted by instabollywood has gone viral on social media getting mixed reaction from netizens. Some fans asked papz to leave the couple alone respect their privacy while others felt it cute and loved them as a couple, they tag them as a power couple.

Few fans thought they were doing PDA (public display of affection). Bebo and saif were twining with white kurta looking cute. On work front Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 'Crew' which received decent amount of love from audience.