Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on cousin Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Shamshera' failure

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, though promised a lot, in terms of content and execution, ultimately failed at its Friday test. Filmmaker Karan Malhotra recently took to social media to address the failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera at theatres. The YRF production, touted to be one of the most expensive films made, crashed at the box office with a whimper, failing to collect even basic recovery costs. Naturally, a disheartened Malhotra, known for such stellar films like Agneepath, revealed how he thinks Shamshera is 'majestic' and how he 'could not handle the hate and rage' following the film's failure.

Now Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor who is currently gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' spoke about her brother Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Shamshera.During an interview with an entertainment portal, the actress was asked about her thoughts on the same.While speaking to India Today, Bebo said that she is nobody to talk about a particular film because she hasn't seen the film. She also thinks that everybody operates differently. She also added that some people are very attached (to the film) and some people are not, so it is a very individualistic kind of thing. She concluded by saying that it will be very wrong on her part to comment on it.

