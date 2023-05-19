Kareena Kapoor Khan drops hilarious comment on Tabu's latest picture, asks "Mere Bina chai pe charcha?"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Bollywood actors Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan engaged in a fun banter on Friday after the 'Drishyam' actor dropped a picture of herself enjoying tea on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu treated fans with monochrome pictures of herself but what caught our attention was the conversation exchanged between Tabu and Kareena in the comment section.

Soon after she posted the picture, Kareena quickly reacted and wrote, "Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai ...where are the biscuits?"

Replying to her comment, Tabu wrote, "waiting to come to set and take from you."

Tabu and Kareena are going to share screen space in 'The Crew'.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

Apart from this, Tabu will next appear in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', a unique musical love story that marks Ajay's tenth film with Tabu. The duo has shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor