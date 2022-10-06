Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into preparation for Hansal Mehta's next

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday treated fans with a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming movie with filmmaker Hansal Mehta on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Jab We Met' actor dropped a behind-the-scenes picture.

In the picture, Kareena was seen getting ready for the shot in the vanity van.

Sharing the picture, Getting ready for Day 1 Tom..." she also tagged the ace director Hansal Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor.

Kareena is currently in London for the shoot.

Reportedly, it's the debut film of Kareena as a producer. And Hansal's next flick will be backed by Ektaa Kapoor.

A month ago, Kareena dropped a picture from the project's script reading session.In an Instagram picture, there is a script spiral book with the title of the film written on it. Though, the 42-year-old actor didn't reveal the full title, only, 'The' and 'Murder' could be seen rest she hid with a pencil on it.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor