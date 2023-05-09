Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan expecting their third child?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a selfie on Instagram which got her fans to speculate whether she is pregnant for the third time. The actress recently posted a selfie on her Instagram with the caption, ‘Hello Monday… let’s see what you got in store for me.’ Her fans were quick to comment on her flawless skin. A fan wrote, ‘natural beauty’. Her post, however, has sparked discussions among her fans about whether she is pregnant. There were comments that read, “PREGNANT?????? @kareenakapoorkhan”, “Aap phir se mama banne wali hai (Are you going to be a mom again?)”. The Angrezi Medium actor has two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

On the work front, Bebo’s last film was Laal Singh Chaddha in which she was sharing the screen with Aamir Khan that was released in August 2022. The film was one of the highest-grossing films that year. Sujoy Ghosh‘s directorial venture, The Devotion of Suspect X, will be her next appearance. She will be sharing the screen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat for the first time. She has The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in her kitty. The actress has a project with Hansal Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor in the pipeline.

