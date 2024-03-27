Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from sets of 'Crew' ahead of release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the actors have been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena on Wednesday, shared a set of BTS photos with a caption that read, "In my cabin, with my #Crew #2DaysToGo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In the photos, we can see Kareena Kapoor in an air hostess uniform. In one of the pictures, she has also given a glimpse of her makeup room.

As soon as she shared the photos, fans took to the comment section with many dropping heart emojis.

One user wrote, "Love you, Bebo.."

Another user wrote, "Can't wait for Crew movie!"

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of 'Crew,' and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor