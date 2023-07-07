Kareena Kapoor shares new pic with hubby Saif from their Italy vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be having a lot of fun with her husband Saif Ali Khan during their vacation in Italy.

On Friday, the 'Herione' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a new picture with Saif on her stories.

In the picture, the duo could be seen posing in casual outfits. Saif donned a bright red shirt paired with brown shorts and white shoes, while Kareena opted for a black and white stripped long one-piece dress paired with yellow shoes.

Recently, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her beach day on Instagram stories.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen trying her swimming skills. And also she posed for the camera on the beach dressed in her red bikini.

She captioned the post, "Summer times."

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'.

Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

