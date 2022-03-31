Kareena Kapoor warns husband Saif Ali Khan not to have another baby at his 60

Actor Kareena Kapoor never misses the chance to praise her husband Saif Ali Khan. Recently the actress in her recent interview with Vogue said Saif is been incredible with his four kids, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]," she said.

Talking about the bond Taimur and Saif share she said “Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it. He’s also a mini Saif, wanting to be a rock star, listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father. They have an incredible bond. Tim says, ‘Abba is my best friend."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.