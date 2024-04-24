Kareena Kapoor's denim-on-denim look from Tanzania diaries steals fashion lovers attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans with new pictures from Tanzania diaries.

In March, Kareena along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan visited Tanzania, Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena treated fans with series of photos from her family trip.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen sitting on a safari while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Tanzania.

She opted for an all-denim outfit with white shoes.

For glam, she carried a messy hair bun and and no-makeup look with black sunglasses.

The other images captured Taimur Ali Khan also enjoying the safari ride and looking at the animals such as deer.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY. TANZANIA 2024."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Reminded of Jab We Met ka scene."

Another user commented, "I think you love Tanzania too much."

"Oh you beauty," another user comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Saif's work projects, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Devara'.

The film will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.

