Kareena Kapoor's kaftan look steals fashion lovers attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for Kaftan is never ending and her latest post is proof.

Severing fashion goals, Kareena took to Instagram and treated fans with stunning mirror selfie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ZWj0nIELr/

She can be seen dressed in a printed kaftan with heavy makeup and messy hair look.

"It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK. Kaftan Girl for life...," she captioned the post.

As soon as she dropped her selfie, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, "It's called couture on the couch."

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Howwww can you look so stunning all the freaking time!!!"

Another user commented, "Just wow."

Whether it's denim-on-denim, co-ord set or traditional attire, Kareena surely knows how to slay it with elegance and charm.

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor