Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur, Jeh bake cake for her on Mother's Day, see pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mother's Day celebration was cute as it was adorable and heartwarming.

Her sons Taimur and Jeh turned chefs for mommy Kareena and baked a chocolate cake for the 'Jab We Met Star'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena dropped a string of images from Mother's Day Celebrations.

The post included a picture of the cake mix and melted butter, as well as a photo of a pair of little hands, probably of Kareena's younger son Jeh, blending the cake mix. She also gave a glimpse of Taimur. His cheek was smeared by flour.

The last picture in the post showed Jeh holding a candle in his hand while standing near the cake.

"Guess who ate all my mother's day CAKE," Kareena captioned the post, garnering netizens' attention.

"Jehjaan," Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented.

"So cute," an Instagram user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently named UNICEF India's new National Ambassador.

On being selected as UNICEF India's National Ambassador, Kareena said, "I'm very honoured and very humbled to take on this position. I've worked tirelessly and worked very hard with all my heart. And now, finally, I'm joining them as a national ambassador. But of course, with that comes a huge responsibility which I accept with all my heart to ensure that every child through the corners of India, however vulnerable, wherever he is, whoever she is...I must include when I say every single child, I do not specify gender, I do not want to, voice or no voice, abled or disabled...I specify every single child I will work towards to give them their fundamental right...," she said.

"Every child deserves a fair chance to life, the first five years of their life being their foundation. Every child deserves a childhood, the first five years, once again I repeat, being the most important and formative years. They deserve a right - a right to safety, a right to gender equality, a right to education, primary education, safe environments, health and nutrition. They basically deserve a fair chance at life itself," she added.

The 'Crew' star emphasised the need to develop the child's confidence so that they can innovate new ideas and dream big in life."And nurturing their confidence. Because confidence gives them the ability to dream, ability to fly, ability to have ideas, to innovate, which they need because children are, they are the future. They are the future of our nation. So to have that, we must build their confidence. So that is also a fundamental right, which we have to do," she said.

"And by that, I mean engaging them in sports, drama, painting, arts, reading, things like that, which we plan to do. And that's what I want. These two things are, I think, the most important thing in the formative years of a child, which I'm quite sure we're going to do in the coming years. And of course, I would like to say that it's been an absolutely tremendous journey, a decade together with UNICEF India," she added.

On the movie front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

