Kareena shares pic of dad Randhir, son Jeh pouting at each other

Mumbai, Feb 15 Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture to wish her father and former actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor on his 76th birthday on Wednesday.

Kareena shared a picture of her father and younger son Jeh pouting. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned: "Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa (heart emoticons) I love you so much!"

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished Randhir Kapoor.

She wrote: "Happy happy birthday Uncle."

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita dropped some heart emoticons.

On the acting front, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled film based in London. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next, based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has 'The Crew'.

