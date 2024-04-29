Kareena shares picture from 'The Buckingham Murders' on director Hansal Mehta's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Hansal Mehta in the upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders', extended warm greetings to the ace director.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a monochrome picture featuring herself and the filmmaker engaged in conversation.

"Happy birthday @hansalmehta Can't wait for the Buckingham magic to unfold for us (heart, fist bump, and rainbow emoji)," she wrote in the caption.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast of Kareena, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena herself. It is a detective drama. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Kareena was last seen in 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

Recently, Kareena conducted an interactive session on her Instagram Stories where she interacted with fans. A fan asked the actor if she had a favourite song from the album and Kareena said that she will always be a Diljit Dosanjh fan so of course her choice is Naina. Kareena also shared she loved the comedy in the script and that sister Karisma Kapoor has seen the film thrice!

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

