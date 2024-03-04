Kareena strikes 'golden" pose with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan added glamour and royal touch to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena treated fans with her day 3 look.

Kareena opted for an ethnic golden slit dress that she teamed up with a matching long shrug.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4FdIP3oMVs/?img_index=4

For glam, Kareena wore a dewy makeup look, kept her tresses open and added a touch of royalty by donning a statement choker.

In one of the photos, captured Kareena posing with Alia Bhatt, who was seen in an ivory and gold ensemble.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "Golden Girl (S)."

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "My two most favourite people in one frame."

Another user commented, "Queen sparkling away."

On day 2, Kareena looked ethereal in a shimmery saree that she paired with a matching halter-neck blouse. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and tied her hair in a sleek top bun.

Guests from all around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Meanwhile, Kareena on the work front, will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor