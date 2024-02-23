Kareena, Tabu, Kriti starrer 'Crew' teaser will be out tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : Makers of the upcoming movie 'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh have unveiled movie posters and announced that another teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared new posters and wrote, "This #Crew is ready to take off, are you? #CrewTeaser, arriving tomorrow. #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

The new posters of the film show Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as stylish air hostesses. The three looked stunning in black outfits.

In the second new poster, the trio looked gorgeous in sarees.

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, "Wow!!" with a heart and a fire emoji.

Netizens also bombarded the comment section with likes and comments on social media.

Recently, the trio shared their first-look posters.

The posters show Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as stylish air hostesses. Dressed in red uniforms, the three looked as stunning as ever.

On February 2, the makers also unveiled the film's teaser.

The teaser video commenced with a voiceover of a pilot extending a warm welcome to the passengers on the flight. He can be heard saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain speaking. Aaj ke flight me aap ka swagat hai. Hamare crew aap ka bohat kheyal rakhega. Lekin aap se ek nivedan hai ki aap ni choli tightly badh le, ta ke dil bahar na gir jaye (Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard. Our crew will take care of you. Please tie your blouse tight or your hearts might fall out)."

Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of 'Crew', which is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

