Kareena's son Jeh is part of Laal Singh Chaddha, see how

'Laal Singh Chaddha' holds a special place in Kareena Kapoor Khan's heart as she was acting in the film during her second pregnancy.

On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared the film's trailer with her fans and followers.

She also thanked her co-star Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan, for allowing her and her youngest son Jeh be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha.

"A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha," she captioned the post.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump'. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are also a part of the project.

While Kareena plays Laal Singh's (Aamir) onscreen love interest, Mona Singh plays his mother and Naga Chaitanya plays his friend. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

