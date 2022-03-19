Karishma Kotak to make a cameo in Shaad Ali's upcoming 'Mister Mummy'

Mumbai, March 19 'Bigg Boss 6' fame Karishma Kotak is all set to be part of director Shaad Ali's project 'Mister Mummy'.

She is making a guest appearance. It is rumoured that the film features power couple Genelia D''Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Karishma says about playing this role: "It's great to be shooting in the UK itself and I'm glad it worked out to do this guest appearance/cameo along with my hosting the cricket leagues in it. It is great fun to work alongside the happy couple Genelia and Riteish and I wish to do it more often in the future."

"When it came to doing this with Shaad Ali, I was glad that it fell right with my hosting schedules. Although I cannot reveal much about my character, I am in my happy place now with multiple offers pouring in and I really hope I make all the right decisions," adds the actress who appeared in several films and reality shows.

The movie backed by the Deshmukhs' production Company, Mumbai Film Company is scheduled to release by November this year. It is surely going to be a fun laughter filled experience judging by the poster which portrays Riteish as pregnant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor