Karishma Tanna reveals her monsoon woes

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actress Karishma Tanna has shared that she has “frizz in the hair” courtesy the monsoon in Mumbai.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a video flaunting her long tresses and her flawless skin. Dressed in white, the actress looks fresh as a daisy as she smiles at the camera.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Frizz in the hair. #monsoon”.

She then shared a string of images making a style statement in blue. The actress is seen in a powder blue shirt paired with denims and white sneakers in the first image. In the next image, she is seen posing in front of a building and it seems to be from an international location.

The last image featured a cup of joe with some cake.

The actress, who did not share the location of the picturesque destination, captioned the image: “Pose. Click”.

Karishma made her television debut in 2001 with the show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”. She was then seen in shows such as “Paalkhi”, “Naagin 3” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”. In her journey, the actress has tried almost everything as after featuring in daily soaps, she was seen in reality shows such as “Bigg Boss 8” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10”.

She then stepped into the world of films with “Dosti: Friends Forever”, “Grand Masti” and “Sanju”. Karishma also tried her hands in the OTT space with “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat” but it was her work in ‘Scoop”, directed by Hansal Mehta, which gained her major stardom.

In March, the actress said that “Scoop” gave her validation and that people started to take her more seriously as an actor.

She had told IANS: “Before 'Scoop', people knew me because I was and am in this industry for a long long time but with ‘Scoop’, I got that acting validation, people take me more seriously when it comes to the acting business. So, that’s a good shift in people’s perception. So, I am liking this new phase.”

