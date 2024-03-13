Karishma Tanna's not-so-fashionable side: ‘Jhalla clothes’, no make-up in real life

Mumbai, March 13 Actress Karishma Tanna is not a big fan of make-up nor fancy outfits in real life. She says that she’s completely the opposite of what she is on screen.

Karishma, who turned showstopper for young designers from a design school at the latest edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, spoke about how she lives her life off-screen.

She told IANS: “You’ll be shocked.. I’m actually the opposite of what I am on screen and in this industry.”

The actress added that she is living "two lives."

She said: “I have two lives which I live: one is reel and one is real and when I am in my own life I am totally opposite. I am totally de-glam, I like to not wear make-up, I like to wear jhalla clothes.”

The actress added: “When you’re in front of the camera or in fashion business you have to be completely opposite.”

On the work front, Karishma was last seen onscreen in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop’, a series, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor