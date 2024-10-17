Karisma Kapoor shares a glimpse of ‘magical night’

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Karisma Kapoor, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable sense of style, recently delighted fans by sharing a series of stunning photos from her appearance at an event in London. The actress took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the ‘magical night’, showcasing her sophisticated look.

In the photos, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress can be seen radiating elegance in a chic ensemble, perfectly complementing the high-end vibe of the event. She complimented her multi-coloured co-ord suit with minimalist accessories, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She completed her look with subtle makeup and sleek hair, exuding effortless grace. Sharing the images, Karisma wrote in the caption, “An exquisite evening celebrating the upcoming festivities Thank you for this magical night.”

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments, praising Karisma’s timeless beauty. Many expressed their admiration for her ability to effortlessly pull off any look, no matter the occasion.

Meanwhile, the ‘Hero No. 1’ actress recently appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2’ with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. During their appearance on the show, both sisters shared several surprising revelations. Karisma recalled the moment Kareena first confided in her about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. She mentioned that it happened while she was in London, describing the news as almost earth-shattering.

Karisma Kapoor has numerous hit films to her credit. Some of her most notable works include, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, to name a few.

She took a break from acting after starring in the television soap opera ‘Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny and has appeared in select projects since then. Karisma made her comeback with the web series ‘Mentalhood’ in 2020. She was most recently seen in Netflix’s mystery thriller ‘Murder Mubarak.’

