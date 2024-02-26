Karisma Kapoor turns speaker at Harvard Business School, sister Kareena makes special 'virtual' appearance

Boston (Massachusetts) [US], June 26 : Actor Karisma Kapoor was one of the speakers at the India Conference at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Monday, Karisma took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on receiving an opportunity to share her views at a session titled 'Soft Power of Bollywood' at the renowned institute. Interestingly, Karisma's sister and actor Kareena Kapoor marked a special "virtual" appearance at Karisma's session.

"It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard

Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat.

Thank you to @sunnysandhu24 and team #HarvardIndiaConference for being so wonderful.

This was truly special," she wrote.

Karisma also shared a string of images from her session at Harvard.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Karisma also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Sharing more details about 'Murder Mubarak', Homi Adajania in a statement said,"Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It's a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it's like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited."

Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, has also shared his views."This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I've read was very exciting for me," he shared.

The film was mainly shot in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor