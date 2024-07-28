Karisma Kapoor twins with her avocado toast, tags it as ‘mega vibe’

Mumbai, July 28 Actress Karisma Kapoor took her twinning game to the next level by wearing an outfit that matched her food, calling it a "mega vibe".

Karisma shared a picture on Instagram from the "mega auditions" of the dance-based reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 4'.

In the image, she is seen sporting a lime green outfit while enjoying a slice of avocado toast on set, posing for the camera.

The actress, who is the elder sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan, captioned the photo: “When ur lunch matches ur outfit. Mega Auditions - Mega Vibe.”

Last week, Karisma, who is a judge on the show, was seen dancing to the song 'Haye Hukku' from the 1994 film 'Gopi Kishan', which also stars Suniel Shetty. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Poornima.

The 50-year-old star made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with 'Prem Qaidi', and has since appeared in films such as 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Jigar', 'Anari', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Biwi No.1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', and 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in the movie 'Murder Mubarak', a mystery thriller based on the novel 'Club You To Death' by Anuja Chauhan.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry.

