Karisma Kapoor walks ramp for Reliance jewels' 'Swarn Banga' collection

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Actor Karisma Kapoor left the audience spellbound as she walked the ramp for Reliance Jewels' special festive collection 'Swarn Banga', on Saturday.

The collection showcased the heritage and culture of Bengal.

Karisma walked the ramp wearing a beautiful sari and a stunning neckpiece.

Raving about the collection, she told ANI, "It ('Swarn Banga') is inspired by the rich heritage and culture of Bengal. We are going to witness some of these beautiful designs during the festive session of 'Swarn Banga'. I am wearing a masterpiece in intricate jewellery design but this collection has something for everyone, which is important. I would like to convey my advanced greetings for the upcoming festive season."

She added that the collection has designs for every occasion and gives buyers a wide range to choose from.

Karishma asked women to, "Be you and be true"

Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, "We are a collection-driven brand. Every month, we launch 2 to 3 collections. Basically, we don't sell just the products, we sell the products through the collection. So it becomes a memorable purchase for our customers. Now these collections are launched at every national and regional festival. We also cover occasions like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Daughters Day. Today, this is our eighth series. We have represented the different states and regions till now. We have represented Kutch, Maharashtra, Odisha and today, we have launched a collection which is inspired by Bengal."

